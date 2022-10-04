LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to a statement from the Little Rock Police Department, officers found 37-year-old Candice Godbold of Conway while responding to a disturbance with a weapon call at an East Roosevelt Road address on Sept. 4.

Officers said they found Godbold unresponsive, and she was taken to a nearby hospital. She later died from her injuries.

An arrest was made at the time for possession of a firearm by certain persons naming Kenan Smith, police said. Since then, the investigation has been ongoing, and on Oct. 4, LRPD officials said the case was now being considered a homicide.

The release continues that detectives are reviewing the case and the investigation file will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a file decision

This case marks the 62nd homicide recorded in Little Rock in 2022, making it one of the deadliest years in the capital city’s history.