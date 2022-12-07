FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Sheridan man was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole on one count of Distribution of Child Pornography.

The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville. According to court documents, Joshua Landon Hall, 30, was identified by Homeland Security Investigations pursuant to an ongoing child pornography investigation in November 2020.

HSI’s investigation showed that Hall had sent child pornography to another user via online social media applications. HSI executed a federal search warrant on Hall’s residence and continued their investigation.

Hall pled guilty in May 2022. U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.

Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville and the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Marshall prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit Justice.gov.