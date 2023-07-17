SHERIDAN, Ark. – Police in Sheridan said they have captured an inmate who had escaped custody after a 10-hour search.

Officials with the Sheridan Police Department said Javin Cranford was apprehended in Sheridan around 6 a.m. Monday.

The department had reported Cranford had escaped the Sheridan Detention Center Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

There was no information provided by the department on what charges Cranford was being detained for prior to his escape. Police also did not say what new charges he was expected to face following the escape.