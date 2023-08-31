SHERWOOD, Ark. – Sherwood police said a man wanted in connection to the death of his 2-month-old child was arrested Thursday.

According to the Sherwood Police Department, 20-year-old Joshua Williams was arrested on capital murder charges in connection with the child’s death.

The arrest came a week after police initially asked the public for help in locating Williams. Police officials said the child’s death happened in Sherwood July 6 but did not provide any additional details on the incident.

Officials with the police department have not released the child’s name at this time.

Court documents show Williams surrendered to officers Thursday morning. He was arraigned on the capital murder charge, with his next hearing scheduled for October. He is currently being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.