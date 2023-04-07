SHERWOOD, Ark. – Police confirm they are responding to a shooting at the Links Apartments on East Kiehl Avenue in Sherwood Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the complex around 3:30 p.m. Sherwood Police Department officials confirmed officers were investigating a shooting just after 5 p.m.

There is no word yet on injuries, or who may be responsible.

Authorities noted the scene is still active.

A spokesperson for Sherwood police says they expect to release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.