SHERWOOD, Ark. – One Sherwood neighborhood has reopened Tuesday morning after Sherwood police said that an Monday morning standoff is over.

According to the Sherwood Police Department, law enforcement officials have resolved the incident and the Oak Ridge area is now open. Police said that the Hollyridge area is still closed.

Officials with the Sherwood Police Department said that officers responded to a home in the 4000 block of Hollyridge Cove around 11:30 a.m. Monday to serve an arrest warrant. That is when police said that the suspect barricaded himself in his home.

As the standoff continued throughout the day Monday, residents on 16 streets were told to evacuate their homes. Some of those residents were let back in Monday night.

Police have not released the name of the 69-year-old suspect at this time. Pulaski County court records show arrest warrants issued Monday for southwest Sherwood.

The charges listed included aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, first-degree terroristic threatening and criminal impersonation.

Police said that the Arkansas State Police have taken over the investigation. More information will be provided as it is released.