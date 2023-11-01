PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said that officers were called to a shooting at St. John Apartments on East 26th Street just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. After arriving, police said they found the victim lying in the parking lot of the complex with gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Cedric Hawkins, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner.

Police officials have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

The PBPD said this marks the city’s 25th homicide of the year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.