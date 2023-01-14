MAYFLOWER, Ark – The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting Mayflower Police Department in the investigation of a Saturday shooting, according to officials.

Officials released the scene has been secured, and there is no evidence to suggest a threat to the public at this time.

Authorities said travelers in the area can expect traffic delays throughout Mayflower and I-40, as the westbound ramp is currently closed to traffic.

At this time, the public is encouraged to utilize an alternate route if possible.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.