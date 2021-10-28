Shots fired at three Mount St. Mary Academy students off-campus; person arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – One person has been arrested, according to Little Rock police, after shots were fired at three Mount St. Mary students in an off-campus incident.
According to investigators, the students were on their way to a team practice around 6 a.m. Thursday morning when they noticed a suspicious vehicle following them.
Police say shots were fired at the student’s car after pulling into a hotel parking lot, but it wasn’t hit and no one was injured.
After calling the police, school officials said in an e-mail to parents, that the students were instructed to lead the person’s vehicle to a police station near the Capitol, where authorities arrested 35-year-old David Harris of North Little Rock.
LRPD officials say Harris had a rifle-style firearm laying across his lap when they approached his vehicle and officers secured the weapon and placed Harris in custody.
Harris has been charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and aggravated
assault. He is now in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.
The students were not hurt and the vehicle was undamaged.