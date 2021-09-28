Shots fired in Maumelle neighborhood Monday night, early Tuesday morning

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Maumelle police are investigating after shots were fired in a Maumelle neighborhood Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

According to the Maumelle Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call Monday in the 100 block of Nantucket Loop around 10:40 p.m.

Officers said they were dispatched again to the same location just after 2:15 Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, officers said they made entry into the home after they didn’t receive an answer at the door. According to officers, the tenant(s) left after the initial shooting.

Officers say there were no injuries reported.

Police say they have no suspects or vehicle descriptions at this time and ask anyone in the area of Nantucket Loop to check their surveillance cameras.

Police ask if anyone has information on this incident to contact the Maumelle Police Department at 501-851-1337.