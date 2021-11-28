Shots fired leads to arrest of Searcy County man

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. — A Searcy County man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a vehicle occupied by his brother.

A call was received by the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office Sunday concerning a resident brandishing a firearm on Pickle Road, According to Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell.

Cassell said the incident began when Dillon S. Carlton reportedly became angry with his family about events that happened two days earlier.

Before law enforcement arrived, Carlton allegedly fired a shot at his brother’s vehicle while his brother was in the vehicle.

After Searcy County units arrived on the scene, Sheriff Cassell contacted Carlton, who had entered his home, using a loudspeaker. After contacting Carlton, who was armed, he came out of the residence and surrendered to Sheriff Cassell and his deputies.

Carlton was transported to the Searcy County Detention Center where he is expected to be formally charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening, both felonies. Carlton is currently being held in the Searcy County Jail.