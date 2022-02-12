LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – At least six people were shot, two fatally, in multiple shootings across Little Rock Friday night.

The city’s first shooting call came in at 6:36pm Friday on Pine Cone Drive. One person was shot during a fight.

Four minutes later, officers got a call about a separate shooting on Mabelvale West Road near Train Station Drive. Two people were shot, one victim died.

Then, just before 11:30pm, police were called to a shots fired call on East 7th near South Scott. Police confirm one person died and two others were injured.

The two fatal shootings Friday night mark the city’s ninth and 10th homicides of 2022.

During the last weekend of January, a dozen people were shot, including a baby. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. and the city Board of Directors later declared gun violence a public health emergency.