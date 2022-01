LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A large law enforcement presence is being reported on Asher Avenue in Little Rock.

Sources tell us that a Little Rock police officer discharged his firearm during a call for service in the 5100 block of Asher Avenue.

Police officials have not confirmed any details yet.

The city’s dispatch log shows a shooting just occurred call just before 9 p.m.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.