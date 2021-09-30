Sources say plea deal has been negotiated against man accused of killing Sydney Sutherland

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. – The man charged in the kidnapping, rape and murder of an Arkansas woman is expected to be in court Friday after negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors, according to sources close to the case.

Quake Lewellyn, 29, faces capital murder, kidnapping, rape and abuse of a corpse charges after Sydney Sutherland, 25 at the time, was found dead after going for a run in August of 2020.

Multiple sources tell FOX 16 News anchor Mitch McCoy that Lewellyn will appear in court Friday after a negotiated plea deal was made earlier Thursday. The details of the plea deal have not been publicly released yet. It is important to note, the plea deal is not finalized until Lewellyn is in court.

In May, Lewellyn’s defense team, including prominent Little Rock lawyers Bill James and Jeff Rosenzweig, filed 48 different motions in Jackson County Circuit Court ahead of what was expected to be a death penalty case.

“What happened was a horrible accident and nothing about it was intentional,” James said at the time.

In an exclusive interview from March, Sutherland’s mother, Maggy Sutherland, said she wanted Lewellyn to face the death penalty.

“As of right now, I’m going to say yes,” she said.

The Sutherlands said they don’t think they’ll find a day to forgive Lewellyn.