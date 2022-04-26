LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Questions about Arkansas’ mental health resources are circulating after a Little Rock woman arrested for homicide was found previously seeking help for a mental illness.

46-year-old Corey Alexander was arrested Saturday for shooting and killing her father 83-year-old Ray Alexander.

Police say Corey Alexander also shot and wounded her mother during the same shooting which happened on F Street.

Earlier this week, our crews learned Ray Alexander had previously sought a petition for involuntary commitment for his daughter.

The petition was dropped after Corey agreed to get treatment on her own, making it a voluntary commitment.

Leaders with the Department of Human Services say once a patient voluntarily seeks treatment, the patient has the power to check themselves in and out of a mental care facility.

Following the release of the court documents, questions from residents arose wondering if Corey’s was one of many mental health illnesses that slipped through the cracks.

Arkansas recently ranked among the worst states for mental health care, according to a Quote Wizard study.

DHS says currently, there is not enough data to adequately determine if the state has enough resources to meet the number of those seeking mental health attention.

DHS says they have still been working to expand resources in the state since 2016.

DHS Division of Aging Adult and Behavioral Health Deputy Director Patricia Gann says the state has been working to expand services since 2016. She says they have worked to add providers and independently licensed physicians and expand behavioral health agencies.

“I think we are continuing to look at that landscape and see where we are in terms of transformation, what strides we have made to gain services for individuals who are seriously mentally ill, and what we still need to do,” said Gann.

Gann says it is a goal of DHS to expand community-based services, allowing doctors to meet patients at home instead of at a facility.

“We know we still have some work to do but I think we have made great strides in the last four years,” said Gann.