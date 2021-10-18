State police investigating Warren man’s death as homicide after body found on roadside

WARREN, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police have started a homicide investigation after the body of a Warren man was found alongside US 63 Monday morning.

Troopers said the body of Terry Adams, 38, was found approximately four miles south Warren around 7:20 a.m.

The agency said special agents with the Criminal Investigation Division they found evidence to indicate Adams had been shot.

The agents are now questioning individuals who may have information about Adams’ death.

Authorities said Adams’ body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the exact manner and cause of death.