Still no arrests in January Columbia Co. homicide

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is still seeking information on the murder of Wallace Turner, Jr.

In a news release issued Monday, the CCSO says the death is still being investigated as a homicide, and investigators are looking for any information on Turner's killer or any accomplices to the murder.

Turner was found dead on County Road 58 near Waldo on Jan. 27 of this year.

Tips can be submitted at tips@columbiacountysheriffar.org or by calling (870) 234-5655 or (870) 235-3744.