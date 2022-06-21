LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The bronze sculpture reported stolen last week from a Little Rock park has been recovered.

The statue, “Jazz Player” of a musician playing a saxophone, was found missing from its Riverfront Park installation by Little Rock Parks staff June 17. Staff found the sculpture June 21 while working in the park.

The sculpture was taken from its display spot along with a second bronze sculpture. The second sculpture was found the day of the theft close to where it had been displayed, with only “The Jazz Player” missing.

Both sculptures are now being examined to check for any damage. Once any needed repairs are completed, they will be returned to display at the Vogel-Schwartz Sculpture Garden in Riverfront Park.

The “Jazz Player” was the creation of Bryan Massey, Sr. a University of Central Arkansas Professor of Art and Sculpture and current chair of the Department of Art and Design at that university. The bronze casting was donated to the park sculpture garden by the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Clinton Presidential Center and Park.