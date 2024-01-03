STONE COUNTY, Ark. – A north Arkansas community was rocked and rattled after one of their faithful law enforcement servants was killed in the line of duty.

Stone County Deputy Justin Smith has been with the department for 14 years and just two days into 2024, his end of watch approached.

Smith was shot and killed while serving a warrant at the home of 52-year-old Clinton Hefton in the 300 block of Sawmill Road in Mountain View at 4:30 p.m.

“Everybody at this agency is heartbroken to have suffered a tragedy such as this,” Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long said.

Nationwide, 123 law enforcement members were killed in the line of duty in 2023. Just two days into 2024, Smith became the first.

“There was never a time that he was called to come in and that he didn’t show up. He was the type of person that when his shift ended, if he needed to stay over, it was no questions asked that he was going to do that,” Long said.

The sheriff spoke at a press conference addressing the incident to provide updates on the investigation.

With tears in his eyes, Sheriff Long said with or without the badge, Smith was a faithful servant and a great friend.

Deputy Smith’s family attended the press conference. His oldest son, Ashley Smith said, “It never occurred to us that something like this could happen.”

Smith said from the days he was a child, his dad always wanted to work in law enforcement.

He explained that it took his dad a long time to gain his badge, but he did it and his family is so happy he was able to live his dream.

“We are very proud that he got to that point to become a deputy,” Smith said. “He loved that job and helping people in this county and so we are very proud of him.”

Hefton was arrested after a brief standoff with authorities. He has been charged with capital murder.