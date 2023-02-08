LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock ranks near the bottom of 50 state capitals for safety, according to a recent report.

WalletHub released a study Wednesday that showed Little Rock ranking 41 out of 50 state capitals for safety. Metrics used to arrive at the score showed the city ranked especially low, 50 out of 50, for quality of life.

Other metrics were not quite so dire. The city ranked 24 for affordability, 31 for economic well being and 36 for its quality of education and health in the study.

Factors that led to those scores included Little Rock’s 46 out of 50 for its premature death rate and an identical 46 for its health conditions. Percent of millennial newcomers was also 46 ranking for Little Rock and the bottom of the list at 49 for its per capita crime rate.

Austin, the capital of Texas, ranked first in the survey, with a single-digit score across all metrics. Augusta, Maine, came in at last at 50, including a bottom-of-the-list score of 50 out of 50 for its economic well-being.