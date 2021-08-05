Stuttgart Police: Two juveniles arrested in Sunday morning homicide

STUTTGART, Ark. – Stuttgart police have made two arrests in the Sunday morning killing of Omarion Bones.

According to investigators, the suspects could be facing capital murder charges.

Investigators said Thursday that due to the age of the suspects, their names have not been released.

Authorities said both suspects are being held on no bond at a juvenile correction facility.

Bones played for the Stuttgart Ricebirds and graduated in the Spring of 2020.

He then played for the Iowa Wesleyan football program last year but had moved home and reached out to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff about trying out for the Golden Lions.