LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police said a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver used to stop a fleeing suspect led to that driver’s death Sunday night.

A release from the ASP reported that the crash happened at the Stanton Road overpass on eastbound interstate 30 around 9:20 p.m. and involved a 2006 BMW that investigators said had fake tags.

ASP officials said the suspect was initially driving at excessive speeds on westbound I-30 when the trooper first tried to stop him.

State investigators said the driver then exited the interstate at Geyer Springs Road and drove through two red lights before getting back on I-30 and heading east.

Officials said the vehicle accelerated past 120 mph and nearly collided with another motorist before being stopped by the trooper using the TVI maneuver.

ASP officials have not yet identified the suspect.

“Fleeing from law enforcement is reckless and has serious consequences,” ASP Colonel Mike Hagar said. “Although we regret any loss of life, ASP Troopers put the lives of innocent motorists first.”

The troopers noted that an FN Five-seveN semi-automatic pistol was found in the vehicle following the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation by the ASP Criminal Investigation Division.