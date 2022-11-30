HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The second suspect in a teenage Hot Springs kidnapping case pleaded guilty to federal charges this week.

Samuel Wayne Bolling Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of kidnapping in Hot Springs Tuesday. He initially pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree false imprisonment and first-degree battery.

Samuel Wayne Bolling Jr. and Dayla Ferrer were the two suspects in the kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl in April. According to court records, the two tried to use the kidnapping to extort money from the victim’s family.

Court records state that the teen entered Ferrer’s car after the suspect asked for directions. Once the victim entered the vehicle, court records state that Bolling placed a hood over her head and struck her with a flashlight, causing injury. Bolling then communicated with one of the victim’s family demanding at least $10,000, court records stated.

Court records also stated that the victim was taken to their home, where she continued to be held against her will. Police in Hot Springs confirmed that the teenager was located safely a day after the attack.

Ferrer pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping in October. She initially pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree false imprisonment and first-degree battery.

Bolling is facing up to life in prison in pleading guilty to both charges in this case.