Suspect in homicide case where victim was found lying in North Little Rock street arrested

CONNORS

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — A suspect in a July 9 homicide has been arrested North Little Rock.

Allen Connors, 38, was taken into custody by Federal Marshals of the Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force along with North Little Rock Police Officers at 114 Vine Street in North Little Rock on Thursday.

Connors was arrested on a warrant for 1st degree murder for his involvement in the death of Ronnie Smith on July 9 near the intersection of West 25th and Division Streets.

Connors was arrested for alleged involvement in the death of Smith, who was found by officers lying in the roadway near the intersection of West 25th and Division Streets. Smith had significant trauma to his body and later died from his injuries at an area hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Cantrell at 501-771-7167.