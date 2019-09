BALD KNOB, Ark. (Fox16)- A man has been captured in connection to a murder in Jonesboro.

U.S. Marshals and Arkansas Community Correction arrested Robert Robinson on Thursday.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Felecia Channell that occurred on September 3,… Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday, September 5, 2019

According to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department, Robinson was wanted in connection to the murder of Felecia Channell on September 3.

Officials say Robinson was on the run for two days.

This is a developing story.