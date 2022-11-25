NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police have identified the victim in a Monday deadly shooting on North Palm Street, along with a possible suspect.

According to investigators, the victim was identified as 33-year-old Chris Moore, whose body was discovered Monday afternoon at 1:47 p.m. by police responding to a shots fired call.

Detectives have identified 15-year-old Sean Williams of North Little Rock as a possible suspect in connection to the killing of Moore.

Williams will now face a charge of first-degree murder.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact North Little Rock police or the NLRPD Tip-line at 501-680-8439. Those with information can remain anonymous.