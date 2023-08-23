BRYANT, Ark. – Bryant police said Tuesday night that two suspects in the deadly Bryant shooting were arrested in Texas.

Officers with the Bryant Police Department said 23-year-old Matthew Gibson of Georgia and 26-year-old Catera Lewis of Kentucky were taken into custody in Houston, Texas.

Gibson and Lewis were arrested for their involvement in a shooting death at a Bryant home on Lavern Street Tuesday morning.

Police officials have not released the victim’s identity at this time.

Bryant police said Gibson and Lewis will be held in Texas until they return to Arkansas.