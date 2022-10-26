HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Hot Springs police are investigating after a body was found in the street early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Hot Springs Police Department said that they were called along with LifeNet Emergency Medical Services to the 100 block of Grove Street at 1:05 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert dead in the street in front of his vehicle.

Police said Talbert’s death is being investigated as suspicious pending an autopsy from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.