HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Hot Springs police say a teen is dead and two others injured after a shooting Wednesday night on School Street.

According to investigators, the shooting happened in the 600 block of School Street at 6:17 p.m.

Investigators say a 16-year-old male was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police say an 18-year-old male, who had also been shot multiple times, showed up at a nearby hospital later but his injuries were found to be non-life-threatening.

Officers say that a third victim, a 17-year-old girl, was transported to a hospital after the driver of the vehicle she was in flagged down police. Her injuries were also found be non-life-threatening.

Police say they are not releasing any other information currently as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Fallis at 501-441-5681.