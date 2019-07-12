Teen killed in North Little Rock shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A teen is dead after a Thursday night shooting.

North Little Rock Police received a 911 call at 9:25 p.m. on July 11 about gunshots being fired and someone being shot at The Ridge apartment complex located at 930 W. Scenic.

When officers arrived they found Jarvis Kolen, 19, of North Little Rock on the sidewalk in front of the complex with multiple gunshot wounds. Kolen died after arriving at the hospital.

Detectives are requesting that anyone who may have knowledge or information about this incident to call the North Little Rock Police Department at (501) 758-1234 or the North Little Rock Police Tip-Line at (501) 680-8439. Those with information can remain anonymous.