Teen shot and killed in Stuttgart weeks before heading to college

STUTTGART, Ark. – Two minors are behind bars after Stuttgart Police say they killed a teen boy.

According to authorities, Omarion Bones, 18, was shot multiple times at the intersection of East Lincoln Street and North Oak Street.

“I’m hurt, I’m sad, I’m angry,” Sherby Fitzpatrick said, who is Bones’ aunt.

Fitzpatrick says Bones was found dead in the street early Sunday morning and that this has been the most difficult week of her life.

“It’s been rough, one minute you’re ok and then the next minute you’re looking at pictures and it starts all over again,” Fitzpatrick said.

Stuttgart Police say they have two minors in custody for his death and they are being held without bond in a juvenile correction facility.

Police say they are not releasing the individuals” names due to their age.

“The hardest part about it all is waking up in the morning or going to bed at night and not hearing from him anymore,” family friend Larry Cox said.

Bones’ friends and family say he was dedicated to school, worked with kids at the church, and hoped to walk on to the football team this fall at UAPB.

“His dream was to play football– he loved football,” Bones uncle Vincent White said.

Police have yet to comment on what led to the shooting. They are asking the public to call Stuttgart Criminal Investigators at (870) 673-2171 if they have any information.

“We want them to be held accountable for the hurt they’ve brought upon us,” said Cox.

UAPB released the following statement following Bones’s death:

Dear UAPB Family:

I’m sad to share the news of the death of one of our beloved students, Omarion Bones. His life was tragically ended today in his hometown of Stuttgart. He would have been a returning freshman in just a few weeks when our fall semester begins, and he had hopes of playing for our beloved Golden Lions football team. Dean Ralph Owens has expressed our deep condolences to Mr. Bones’ family.

We are devastated by this loss and encourage our students who are already on campus to visit the Student Counseling Assessment and Development (SCAD) Center in Caldwell Hall, and students who are not on campus may call SCAD at 870-575-8969. All faculty and staff are encouraged to reach out to the Employee Assistance Program at 800-542-6021.

Please keep Mr. Bones’ family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

Laurence B. Alexander, J.D., Ph.D.

Chancellor