Teen shot in Little Rock Sunday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating after a teen showed up at the hospital Sunday morning after being shot.
Police say they responded to Baptist Health just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday where a 17-year-old was being treated after being shot in the shoulder.
The teen told police it happened in the John Barrow neighborhood but did not know exactly where or when he was shot.
The teen’s parents were questioned and police are still investigating.
No suspect has been named.
