LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ten people were shot in four separate shooting incidents over a two-day span in Little Rock.

A man who witnessed the lone deadly shooting said he is concerned about the consistent violence in the city to start the new year.

Three shootings happened Friday. The death happened at a shooting at Raising Cane’s on University Ave. around 7:30 p.m.

Jeremy Peppas said he and his wife were in line ordering food when the shooting happened.

“We noticed some people were bailing out of the line kind of scrambling,” Peppas said. “We go to the window to pay. That’s when the clerk tells me that there was a shooting that one guy was chasing two other guys.”

Little Rock Police said one person died and two others were injured in the shooting. In the other incidents that day, people showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds, said Mark Edwards, a police spokesperson.

A Saturday shooting at the Qlc Carwash on Asher Ave. left two victims, one a child, police said. Both survived and are stable.

“Something is nurturing violence, giving it a root cause,” said DuShun Scarbrough, the Exec. Dir. for the Arkansas MLK Jr. Commission. “We need to take time as a community to find out the consequences of that root cause.”



Scarbrough, whose group promotes non-violence as a way to reduce violent acts in the city, said he’s disheartened by the year’s start.

“There’s no way to really alleviate that violence, but [we need] to curb that violence,” Scarbrough said. “The first steps are to educate our young people, listen to our young people and see what’s going on with them.”



Peppas said he and his wife considered what might’ve happened if they got to Raising Canes at a different time Friday. He said the rising number of shootings is alarming.

“It doesn’t really give you a lot of comfort,” Peppas said.



Police said they have not yet arrested anyone related to the shootings, and they ask anyone who knows anything to call 501-371-4636.