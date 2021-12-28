Texarkana man charged in connection with 18-year-old’s Fentanyl overdose

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is facing criminal charges after police say an 18-year-old nearly overdosed on Fentanyl after she allegedly got them from him.

According to Texarkana, Texas police, the mother came home from the movies and found her 18-year-old daughter in bed, unconscious and not breathing. The mother called 911 and was performing CPR when EMS arrived.

“Miraculously, she started breathing again,” police said in a statement on the arrest. “She was taken to the hospital by LifeNet EMS. There was evidence that indicated that the girl had accidentally overdosed on some pills found at the scene.”

Police say their investigator found evidence that the young woman had gotten the pills from 21-year-old Conner Morgan earlier in the evening. Police believe Morgan is an acquaintance of the family.

“While she apparently thought they were prescription pain killers, they turned out to be Fentanyl – which is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. Fentanyl is some very scary stuff!!! The doctors treating her said that she was very lucky and the drug could have easily killed her.”

Police say the young woman was treated and released.

Morgan was booked into Bowie Country Correctional Center, charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury. He remains held on a $75,000 bond, and a previous bond for a robbery charge in 2020 has been revoked.