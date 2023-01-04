TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department Bi-State Narcotics Task Force arrested a man after confiscating narcotics, firearms and cash during a drug bust.

According to police, Marcus Martin was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Ferguson Street on Dec. 29, 2022.

Investigators found 220 grams of suspected cocaine, 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.5 grams of suspected marijuana, two firearms, and $2,965 in cash that investigators believe came from narcotics sales.

Martin is facing charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and three deliveries of methamphetamine.

This investigation is ongoing.