WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Police are on the lookout for a teen who is wanted in connection to the shooting death of a toddler in West Memphis.

Kylond Kamon Jackson (West Memphis Police Department)

18-year-old Kylond Kamon Jackson is wanted in connection to the slaying of 2-year-old Jadaka Jimerson back in June.

Jadaka’s father Warren Jimmerson is still reeling from the tragedy. He said he’s focused on justice and wants all of the suspects off the streets.

“I haven’t grieved yet because it’s not time for me to grieve yet. I’m gone grieve when I get justice,” Jimerson said.

According to police, Jadaka died after someone fired into a home on 18th street during a drive-by shooting. The child’s mother was also wounded by the gunfire.

Jadaka Jimerson (photo provided by family)

“These guys took my child away from me that was only two years old so therefore I will never know how my child will sound by sentences together or I will never see his first day at school,” Jimerson said.

In July, 18-year-old Johnny Warren and 19-year-old Jerome Patterson were arrested and charged with capital murder in the toddler’s death.

But West Memphis Police now say Warren and Patterson have pending charges as accomplices.

As officers search for Jackson, we found out one of the teens is out of jail. The Crittenden County jail roster shows Patterson was released Tuesday.

“Let’s get justice for Baby Jadaka and let’s not free anybody that don’t need to be free,” Jimerson said.

As for Jackson, he is wanted for capital murder, terroristic act, and battery.

“A life for a life, right,” Jimerson said. “I just pray for them because they really don’t know what they did and once justice shows its face that’s when they gone really understand.”

Jackson is wanted on a nationwide extradition warrant and police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Jimerson is hoping he’s caught soon.

“I understand that the world is hard right now but certain things don’t need to be in this world and those are people like that,” he said. “He has a 7-year-old sister, a 9-year-old brother, he has siblings that misses him that them guys didn’t think nothing about when they was out there pulling that trigger. So let’s get justice for Baby Jadaka.”

Jackson also has active warrants in connection to a separate incident in July. If you know anything about his whereabouts, contact police.