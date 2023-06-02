LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many neighborhoods are still picking up the pieces of what’s left from the March 31 tornado. Sadly, residents are dealing with theft as materials are left out for repairs.

One of the hardest hit areas in Little Rock was Old Forge Road near Breckenridge Village and it still looks like a war zone 2 months after the storm.

As crews take steps forward in the cleanup on Old Forge Drive, picking up the pieces from the twister, the Tebrugge family has been set back.

Tammy and Brad Tebrugge had 69 bundles of shingles stolen from their driveway in broad daylight on May 25.

They said the robbers stole over $4,350 worth of materials that were to be used in repairing their roof after a tree fell on it.

Also, they say the robbers stole three rolls of synthetic felt, three starter strip bundles, four hip and ring bundles, and two boxes of nails.

“You want people to be held accountable for people taking advantage of people in a tough situation,” Brad said.

The head-shaking incident is going to set the repairs back around a month and a half from when the roof was originally planned to be finished.

The Tebrugge’s hope it doesn’t take that long to find the culprit, who they believe their neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera captured during the robbery.

“Unfortunately, we can’t see the license plate number in those images,” Tammy said.

We spoke with their neighbor off camera who says she saw the pallets of shingles before the truck arrived in the Tebrugge’s driveway.

After the truck left, the neighbor said the pallets were empty.

“If you steal $500 of building material in Arkansas, that classifies as a Class C felony. These thieves took $4,350 worth. So, if anybody has any information about them or the truck, an arrest would be great,” Tammy said.

Speaking with different neighbors on Old Forge Drive, others were found who have dealt with the same issue of having material stolen, leading the Tebrugge’s to think the area is targeted.

“What’s the motivation for taking somebody’s shingles and building materials that are used to repair a tornado-damaged home?” Tammy said.

FOX 16 News made calls to the cities where the tornado hit.

Little Rock police released eight reports of tornado victim thefts. Jacksonville said they hadn’t had any incidents of such reported.

Responses have still not come in from North Little Rock, Sherwood and Wynne.