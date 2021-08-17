Tip leads to Watson Chapel HS student being arrested for having gun, marijuana in car in school parking lot

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Officials with the Watson Chapel School District say a student was arrested Tuesday morning after an anonymous tip came in claiming the student had a weapon in their vehicle.

According to WCSD officials, the tip came in around 10 a.m. and was regarding a vehicle parked at Watson Chapel High School.

The principal and school’s security director identified and searched the car, with the two saying they found a handgun, a gun magazine, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene, and the 17-year-old student who owned the vehicle was taken into custody. That student denied owning the items found in the vehicle, but a second 17-year-old student came forward and claimed the items, saying they put them in the car.

Both students are being detained pending further investigation. One of the students was booked into the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center and is facing charges related to the weapon and drugs.

School officials note that at no time was the weapon inside of the high school building and that the tip that led to officials finding the gun did not mention any other weapons at the school.

There were no lockdowns associated with this search. District officials did request for the sheriff’s office to use its K-9 unit to search the high school lot for any other drugs or illegal substances.

In March, a student was shot at the district’s junior high. Two days later, 15-year-old Daylon Burnett died from those injuries.