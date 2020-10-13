Trial continues for man convicted of kidnapping, murdering Conway woman

CONWAY, Ark.- The trial of Tacori Mackrell, the Pine Bluff man convicted of killing Elvia Fragstein, 72, resumed Tuesday morning following a brief recess due to the Columbus Day holiday.

Mackrell was convicted Thursday of capital murder and four other charges after testifying that he had choked Fragstein when she refused to turn over her car outside a Conway shopping center.

His trial is now in the sentencing phase, as jurors hear testimony and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

