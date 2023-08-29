CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The status hearing and jury trial for a man beaten by Crawford County deputies have been delayed again.

Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, is facing charges of terroristic threatening, battery, resisting arrest, possessing an instrument of crime, obstructing governmental operations and disorderly conduct.

He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Worcester made headlines in 2022 when he was arrested and a video of him being beaten by sheriff’s deputies and a police officer while handcuffed was posted to social media.

Worcester was originally supposed to have a status hearing on Aug. 30 and a jury trial on Sept. 28, but both of those were continued. He now has a status hearing scheduled for Dec. 27 and a trial set for Jan. 30, 2024.

Court documents say that the reason for the postponement was to allow Worcester the time necessary to acquire a complete copy of his mental health records.