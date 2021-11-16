Tuesday afternoon North Little Rock shooting sends man to hospital

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that hospitalized one person.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person being shot at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Boggs Street.

When they arrived on the scene, the officers said they found an man with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing, and no information on a suspect has been given at this time. Investigators said updates will be made when new information is available.

The NLRPD is also asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact their tip line at 501-680-8439 or speak to a detective at 501-975-8771.