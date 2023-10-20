MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged carjacking suspect led officers in Arkansas on a chase after he was spotted in a vehicle stolen from a gas station in Downtown Memphis, and TV cameras for a reality show were rolling during the police pursuit.

A white truck can be seen on video driving into the woods on I-40 in Hazen, Arkansas, about 45 miles from Little Rock.

Video footage shows a man in a reflective vest jump out of the truck and take off running. Behind him are police officers and a camera crew filming for a show that patrols the streets with officers.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Manuel Romero of Holly Springs, Mississippi, then swims across the creek to avoid a K-9 being deployed.

Officers eventually take him into custody. He then tells officers he has money, a knife, and a screwdriver in his possession. He also says he needed a truck for work and was heading to meet family in Denver, Colorado.

Police say the vehicle belonged to John Ehemann, who says that Romero is the man who assaulted and carjacked him.

“What are the chances he’s going to be over in Arkansas during a live TV show?” Ehemann said.

The vehicle was stolen on October 9 from a gas station on Riverside Drive. Ehemann says a family member watched this all play out on a live broadcast of a show called “On Patrol: Live.”

“Oh, I was stunned. I mean, I couldn’t believe it was true, to be honest with you. You know, it’s hard to visualize this being live TV and him actually being caught,” said Ehemann.

WREG reached out to the Memphis Police Department to get more information on this case. We are waiting to hear back.