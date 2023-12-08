LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man and woman are in custody after attempting to smuggle contraband into the Jefferson County jail.

According to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the pair, 43-year-old Andrew Harris and 27-year-old Yasmine Dunlap, attempted “on more than one occasion” to smuggle contraband into the county detention center. They were arrested Thursday after a JSCO investigation.

The release did not state if the two were working together, or what they were attempting to smuggle.

Harris and Dunlap are facing charges of furnishing prohibited articles, a felony. According to the department’s release, the pair were each held in the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Detention center records show Dunlap posted bond Friday afternoon.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. said the arrest and detention reflect JCSO’s commitment.

“This arrest, like others in the past, speaks to our commitment to the public in pursuing charges against those who threaten the security of our detention facilities,” he said. We have a zero-tolerance policy against contraband, and we will seek the maximum penalty possible for those who choose to ignore it and violate the law.”