FORDYCE, Ark. – Two Fordyce officers are suffering from serious injuries after a police chase led to a crash Monday.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Fordyce and ended in Bradley County. Officials said that the officers were injured after a collision with the suspect’s car.

Deputies said that the officers were med-flighted to a local hospital for treatment. One of the officers is scheduled for surgery. The Dallas County deputies involved were not injured.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said that authorities began searching for the suspect but called off the search Tuesday morning. The suspect is still at large.

Deputies have identified the suspect but have not released the name at this time.