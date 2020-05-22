Two injured in Little Rock gas station shooting Wednesday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night.

According to a Little Rock police report sent Thursday, an officer heard multiple gunshots in the area of Baseline and Stagecoach Road while patrolling nearby.

The officer said in the report communications advised that a man had been shot at the Quick Mart gas station at 8900 Stagecoach Road.

When the officer arrived at the gas station, he found a victim lying in the doorway. The officer said the man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

According to the report, two other men were at the gas station and told the officer they did not see who shot at them.

The officer said a vehicle had multiple gunshots on the outside.

According to the report, the men left before other officers could get to the gas station.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the report, a woman arrived at the gas station and was told by her son, which was one of the witnesses that her nephew had been shot. She also told police the vehicle belonged to her.

Officers later learned one of the witnesses was also taken to the hospital because he had a gunshot wound to his left arm that he did not notice while he was at the gas station.

Police do not have any information on the suspect, according to the report.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Little Rock Police.