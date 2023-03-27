LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Seven people were shot in Little Rock Sunday night, resulting in two homicides.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers received a call about a shooting near Asher Avenue and University Avenue around 9:25 p.m. Two people were shot with non-life threatening injuries.

Moments later, police received a call that multiple people had been shot near Asher Avenue and Adams Street. Two people were killed in this shooting. Officials have not released the names of the victims at this time.

Police have not said what condition the other victims are in.

Officers said that they don’t know if the shooting are connected at this time. Information on a possible suspect has not been released.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact homicide detectives at 501-371-4660.