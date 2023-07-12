JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police said that two men are facing an attempted murder charge after a juvenile was shot and injured at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department arrested Edward Anderson IV and Aaron Robinson for their involvement in the shooting at Willow Bend Apartments.

According to the JPD, officers were dispatched to the apartment complex, located on Marshall Road, just before 5:45 p.m. Officers said that the juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital but have not released the victim’s condition.

Anderson and Robinson were initially persons of interest, but officers said that they were both considered suspects after further investigation.

Anderson is facing multiple charges including criminal attempt to commit murder in the first-degree, first-degree battery and two counts endangering the welfare of a minor.

Robinson is also facing multiple charges including criminal attempt to commit murder in the first-degree, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.