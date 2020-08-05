Two men injured in shooting at Little Rock gas station Tuesday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say two men injured after a shooting at a gas station early Tuesday morning.

According to a report from Little Rock police, the shooting happened at Zimmerman’s Exxon on the 5200 block of South University just after midnight Tuesday.

In the report, officers say they first went around the parking lot, but didn’t find a shooting victim.

A witness told police she saw four men drive up to the store in a red Pontiac G6.

According to the witness, the four men got out of the car and started shooting towards another person.

Officers say they found many shell casings on the parking lot.

The gas station clerk told the officers the surveillance footage was not accessible at the time, but they could get it later.

Police say one of the men went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. The man told officers he was at the gas station when several people arrived and started shooting towards him. According to the report, the man told police he hid behind the car wash and returned fire, possibly hitting his cousin in the ankle. The first man was cited for a failure to appear warrant out of Little Rock Traffic Court.

Police say the second man went to another local hospital with a gunshot wound to his right ankle. According to the report, the man wasn’t able to give any details on the shooting.

A detective asked officers to return to the gas station to find a gun that was dropped by the first man, but no gun was found, according to the report.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Little Rock Police Department.

