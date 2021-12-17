Two men killed, Arkansas trooper wounded during shootout on I-55

UPDATE: The Lexington Sheriff Department confirmed Friday that one of men that was killed was Terrance Marquise Dogan.

The department also confirmed that Dogan had seven active warrants for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm, burglary, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were killed by an Arkansas State Trooper during a chase and shootout along I-55 near downtown Memphis Thursday.

The trooper was also wounded in the shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Arkansas trooper and U.S. Marshals were pursuing two men from West Memphis, Arkansas, when the shooting happened at the on-ramp to I-55 north at McLemore.

The TBI said one of the men in the car was wanted on felony warrants out of South Carolina. The TBI said at least one of the men fired shots at the state trooper, and the trooper returned fire, killing both of them.

Arkansas State Police identified the trooper that was shot as 33-year-old State Trooper Spencer Morris. He is a three-year veteran out of Troop D.

TBI announced Thursday afternoon that District Attorney General Amy Weirich had requested their special agents to investigate the shooting.

Under Arkansas State Police policy, Trooper Morris is currently on paid administrative leave while an investigation of deadly force is underway.

WREG will update this page when we have more information.