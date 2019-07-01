Two men shot in Little Rock Saturday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are investigating after two men were shot on Asher Avenue Saturday morning.

Officials say there were officers near University and Roosevelt around 2:30 a.m. and heard a loud noise and found a car that hit a business on the 4800 block of Asher Avenue.

Officers say they found a 34-year-old man in the passenger seat, who had an apparent gunshot wound on his right side.

After the victim was taken to the hospital, the officers found out about a ShotSpotter activation for five rounds fired near the 4400 block of Asher Avenue, according to the police report.

Investigators say the officers found a 26-year-old man at an emergency room who was shot in the knee.

Officers say the men who brought the man to the emergency room did not know who was behind the shooting.

If you have any information about the shootings, call Little Rock Police.